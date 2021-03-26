NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old boy at a subway station in the Bronx is under arrest, police say.
The frightening ordeal happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on March 16 inside the Fordham Road Station.
Police said a 35-year-old woman was on the southbound D train platform with her 8-year-old son, when the suspect walked up and grabbed the boy from her hand.
The woman screamed and pulled her son back.
Police said the suspect kept staring at them, but took off after a crowd started to form.
On Thursday, officers arrested 36-year-old Luis Toledo on charges of attempted kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful imprisonment.