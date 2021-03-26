Sct’d showers — perhaps some isolated rumbles — push through this morning with things wrapping up by midday. For this afternoon, clouds give way to sunshine, but it’s all about the warmth and the winds: 70s (record territory) with gusts of 40-50 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 PM until midnight.
It will remain gusty this evening, but the winds will let up the remainder of the night. Temps will fall into the 40s with some 30s N&W.
Tomorrow’s the better half of the weekend… mostly sunny and calmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Unfortunately, Sunday’s not looking so pretty… showers with some pockets of heavy rain. It will be breezy, too, with highs around 60.