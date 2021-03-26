By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
Well, Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a pretty a pleasant one, after a dismal start. Fog socked in a good portion of the city, but after 2 p.m., the thick layer burned off and temps climbed into the lower 70s for parts of the area.
Another round of rain is expected overnight and will linger through midday. Temps skyrocket after that. All thanks to a scorching SW wind bring advisory level winds to the tri-state.
We will be flirting with record temps Friday afternoon. Our forecasting high of 75 is right up against the 99-year-old record of 76. It will be close!
Check back in for the latest.