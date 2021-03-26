UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More people in New Jersey will soon be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will expand vaccine eligibility beginning April 5 to people 55 and older, along with those 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New Jersey: Rutgers University Announces Vaccinations Will Be Required For Students Returning To Campus In Fall
Eligibility will also expand for some frontline workers, including retail workers, laundromat employees, maintenance workers, IT and communications employees, and higher education staff.
As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the Garden State is getting a major boost from the federal government to speed up the process — a massive FEMA vaccination site.
WATCH: Gov. Murphy Visits COVID Vaccination Site In Union County, N.J.
“FEMA will be setting up a federally run pilot community vaccination center at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark beginning Monday morning,” Murphy said Friday morning. “This site will be staffed and stocked to administer — when it’s fully up and running – 6,000 doses a day, seven days a week, and will focus on ensuring vaccine equity and reaching deep into communities with higher risks of virus exposure and infection.
“These 42,000 weekly doses will be above and beyond our state allocation,” he added.
The governor said this will speed up the process toward herd immunity, and everyone will become eligible to sign up for a vaccine May 1.
CBS2's Meg Baker contributed to this report.
