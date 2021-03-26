NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says 25,000 New York City student shave opted back in for in-person learning.
The city reopened the enrollment period for all grades Wednesday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines.
“We intend to have the opt-in period and then honor those who want to opt back in, bring those kids back during the month of April, by the end of April for 3k, pre-k, elementary school and District 75 special education up through the elementary level,” de Blasio said earlier this week. “We still have more work to do for middle and high school, we’re still not sure about those timelines. But as I said, the opt-in will include middle and high school students, so we know what their intentions are.
The opt-in period runs through April 7.