NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New tax deductions are available for the millions of Americans who bought personal protective equipment during the pandemic.
The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that purchases of things like masks, sanitizers and disinfectants can be deducted as medical expenses.
Those deductions are only available, however, if the items were not covered by insurance, including flexible spending plans and medical savings accounts.
The tax filing deadline has been extended from April 15 until May 17 this year.