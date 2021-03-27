NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of kicking a child at Washington Square Park.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 3-year-old girl was walking with her nanny inside the park when a man approached them and suddenly kicked the child with his knee, causing the girl to fall. The man then allegedly demanded the girl and her nanny leave the park.
He was last seen walking eastbound on Washington Square South from Thompson Street.
According to police, the 3-year-old girl was not injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.