NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pizza shop in Brooklyn was robbed Thursday night, police say.
It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the 99 Cent Pizza on Fulton Street near Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
According to police, a man walked into the shop, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from an employee at the counter.
Police say the man got away with about $1,000 in cash.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.