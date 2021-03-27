NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows a wild shooting outside a Bronx bar early Saturday morning.
The incident started around 2:30 a.m. outside the Lexa Bar on East 204th Street in the Norwood neighborhood.
Police say an individual approached a 38-year-old man who was standing in the doorway of the bar and stabbed him with a knife multiple times in the back and head.
Another man then tried to shoot the stabbing suspect as he ran away.
Instead, an innocent 31-year-old woman was shot.
She is now in stable condition.
The stabbing victim is also said to be stable.
No arrests have been made.
