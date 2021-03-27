NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a push to get more New York City public workers vaccinated.
Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the vaccination site at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday.READ MORE: FEMA To Open Mass Vaccination Site In Newark Monday As New Jersey Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility
He says he plans to start bringing thousands of city workers back to offices in May. It’s part of a return to normalcy that the mayor says is improving every day.READ MORE: Rutgers University Pauses Football Before Spring Practice Due To Spike In COVID Cases
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“We’re coming back. Every single day you can feel the comeback in New York City,” de Blasio said. “And that means our city workers getting vaccinated.”MORE NEWS: New York Launches App To Offer Proof Of COVID Vaccination, Negative Test Results
There’s also another sign of normalcy; both the Mets and Yankees will be allowed to host fans at 20% capacity when the baseball season starts in two weeks.