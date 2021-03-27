POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One of the Jersey Shore’s popular amusement parks is officially open this weekend, and visitors had the perfect weather to celebrate.

New Jerseyans got a taste of summer in March. After a long winter, it couldn’t come soon enough.

Screams of joy were once again heard on the Jersey Shore as Jenkinson’s Amusement Park in Point Pleasant Beach opened for the 2021 season.

“I like the one where you drop really fast,” one child said.

The rides, games and food are welcome after what felt like a long winter.

“It was a brutal winter, and it’s just such a relief to be outside in the sunshine and seeing the ocean. It just makes you feel good,” Rutherford resident Erin Tiffner told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

The warm weather brought huge crowds to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

Still, the pandemic remains a fact of life. Social distancing and masks are still required, but vacationers and employees at the boardwalk are hoping the upcoming summer is a bit more normal than last year.

“I feel pretty normal right now, what’s going on. Everybody is walking around, comfortable, having fun,” Old Bridge resident Kirk Astarita said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Last year was really hectic and scary,” boardwalk employee Haley Hiller said.

“Not so much this year?” Caloway asked.

“Not so much this year. I feel much more comfortable,” Hiller said.

Last summer, the boardwalk and amusement park did reopen eventually, but it was a late start thanks to the pandemic.

This year, there is reason to be optimistic about business.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.