NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers and advocates are calling on the government to provide more accessibility at New York City subway stations.
They’re demanding the installation of elevators at the 14th Street subway stops in Manhattan, so New Yorkers, including those with disabilities, can get around more easily.READ MORE: Police: Innocent Bystander Struck By Bullet When Gunman Tries To Shoot Stabbing Suspect Outside Bronx Bar
Sen. Chuck Schumer says money has been secured for this project and that the MTA submitted a grant application to the Federal Transit Administration.READ MORE: 11 Rikers Island Correction Officers Reportedly Injured After Week-Long String Of Attacks By Inmates
He says it’s now up to the feds to give it the green light.MORE NEWS: Protesters Rally Outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo's NYC Office To Demand Impeachment
The MTA says federal approval of the project would help its commitment to advancing systemwide accessibility.