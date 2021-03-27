NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Demonstrators took to the streets across the country, including in New York City, on Saturday in a show of solidarity against anti-Asian violence.

From coast to coast, there were more than 60 rallies, including one in Flushing, Queens, allowing crowds to share in the outrage and pain over hate crimes on the rise nationwide and the scapegoating of Chinese people and others, sparked at onset of the pandemic and continuing to burn.

There is also fresh anger and sorrow over the Match 16 murders in Atlanta.

“We want to be heard. We want to be respected. Protect us and our community,” protester Annie Vhao said.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, all of these rallies are part of a National Day of Action organized by a group called the ANSWER Coalition, ANSWER standing for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism.

Demands for broader curriculums in schools to foster more understanding were made outside City Hall Park in Manhattan, as well as in Suffolk County, where New York State Sen. John Liu was one of the speakers.

“We will not stand for that any longer. No more hate,” Liu said. “We’ve seen countless, countless incidents from stupid comments and gestures. ‘Don’t sit next to me, I don’t want to get COVID.’ ‘Go back to China.'”

“Stop the Asian hate. We ought to love each other, help each other and be kind to each other,” Bayside, Queens, resident Richard Chan said.

Congressman Andy Kim, of New Jersey, on his social media Saturday shared his pain that his 5-year-old son suffered anti-Asian bullying.

Kim wrote his son was repeatedly called “Chinese boy” by a another child and wanted to know why.

My 5 yr old boy came home and asked me why bigger kid kept calling him Chinese Boy. My son, confused, told the boy I’m a New Jersey Boy. He laughed it off but my eyes welled up. 50 yrs ago my parents immigrated here but we cannot shake shadow of foreignness. #StopAsianHate THREAD pic.twitter.com/LIgU965ZhO — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 27, 2021

In the thread on Twitter, Kim also wrote, “I’m going to get ready to have that talk with my son. I’m a bit nervous. He’s such a sweet boy and I don’t know how he will take it … I was sad because I know this won’t be his last time facing racism. Other times will likely be worse and potentially violent.”

WHAT DO I SAY? I was sad because I know this won’t be his last time facing racism. Other times will likely be worse and potentially violent. As a Congressman, I sadly know there is no law I can pass that will protect him fully. I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what to tell him. 4/13 pic.twitter.com/YKVkMHu85J — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 27, 2021

But maybe it won’t have to be that way. That’s the hope of many Americans who spent Saturday standing shoulder to shoulder to say “no more.”