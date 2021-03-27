By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a beauty of a Saturday it was! While not as balmy as Friday, the winds were far less of a factor and temps were still in the upper 60s!
Clouds will thicken tonight but it will remain dry as temps bottom out in the 40s for the 'burbs and the low 50s around town. Tomorrow will be another mild day with temps in the low 60s, but will be cloudy and increasingly unsettled.
Periods of rain will develop during the afternoon with a chance for heavy, gusty showers… and even a few thunderstorms… Stay tuned for the latest, and keep the umbrella handy!