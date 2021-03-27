NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A state police trooper has died more than three years after he was struck by a distracted driver on the Long Island Expressway, New York State Police said Saturday.
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher was severely injured as he assisted a disabled motorist on an overpass connecting the LIE to the Sagtikos Parkway on Dec. 18, 2017.READ MORE: Police: 3-Year-Old Girl Kicked By Man At Washington Square Park
State police said Gallagher was putting out flares to warn oncoming traffic, when a vehicle came from around the corner a struck him. He was hospitalized with a severe head injury.READ MORE: FEMA To Open Mass Vaccination Site In Newark Monday As New Jersey Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility
Trooper Gallagher was a member of the state police since 2014.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Looking For Man Accused Of Threatening Asian Woman In Midtown
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)