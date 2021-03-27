NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of slashing a woman inside a Washington Heights boutique Friday.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. inside a boutique on Audubon Avenue near West 184th Street.READ MORE: Teen Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Port Jefferson
Police say a man entered the shop and started asking a 22-year-old woman questions. When she started to answer him, he suddenly pulled out an unknown cutting object and slashed her across the nose.
The man then ran away.READ MORE: Investigation Continues Into Monsey Shooting That Left 1 Teen Dead, Another Victim Critically Injured
According to police, the victim suffered a deep laceration to the face and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police have released surveillance video of the attack.MORE NEWS: Armed Robbery At Brooklyn Pizza Shop Under Investigation
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.