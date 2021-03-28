NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of attacking an Asian woman in Manhattan.
The incident happened at the Lexington Avenue/51st Street station around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, the suspect followed the 37-year-old woman when she was transferring from the 6 train to the E.
On Sat March 27th, approx 8:45 PM, an Asian female was struck by a male who made anti-Asian statements, in the 51st St and Lexington Ave train station, near the the downtown 6 platform. Have any info? ☎️ @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. More info will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fs4eTfgai8
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 28, 2021
The man allegedly made an anti-Asian statement and hit the woman in the back of her head. He then fled the scene, police said.
Police said the woman was not hurt.