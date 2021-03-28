By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a gorgeous Saturday, Tri-State Area weather turned wild on Sunday.READ MORE: Powerful Storm Causes Damage In Parts Of New Jersey
There was a soggy start to the day with some afternoon lulls, and it finished on a stormy note, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some rumbles of thunder.READ MORE: FDNY: Wind-Swept Fire At Bronx Apartment Building Forces Total Evacuation
Expect quick clearing overnight, and it will get windy and chilly. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 30s to low 40s, but strong winds will make it feel colder. Also, the winds could cause damage and outages, so be careful.MORE NEWS: NYPD On The Hunt For Suspect Captured On Video Slashing Woman Working Inside Manhattan Boutique Store
Monday will be a much prettier-looking day overall with bright skies, but it will stay windy. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will feel cooler due to winds still gusting above 40 mph at times, so hang on to your hats.