By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Grab your umbrellas! We're looking at a much wetter day to close out the weekend. Despite this, it'll still be on the mild side with highs reaching the low 60s.
Expect periods of rain through today, especially until early afternoon. After that and ahead of a cold front, showers will become a bit more scattered in nature.
Expect periods of rain through today, especially until early afternoon. After that and ahead of a cold front, showers will become a bit more scattered in nature.

The front approaches in the early evening, along with a final round of downpours and perhaps a t'storm. The best bet for any severe storms will be to the south and west of the city, with damaging winds the main threat.
The front sweeps through tonight, with a strong NW wind setting in.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. and continues through much of tomorrow. Gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, especially overnight into early morning.

Monday is much brighter, but blustery. It’s cooler with highs in the 50s, feeling more like the 40s.