By CBSNewYork Team
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everyone!

After a bright and beautiful Saturday, the clouds have thickened and now dominate our skies. It will be another mild day, but not quite as warm as yesterday.

Expect a high temperature in the lower 60s this afternoon, which is still roughly 10 degrees above normal… not too bad for just one week into spring!

The bad news is that periods of rain will develop during the afternoon with a chance for heavy thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side… Stay tuned for the latest!

