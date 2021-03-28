New DetailsNew York Lawmakers Announce Deal To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Archdiocese Of New York, Holy Week, Local TV, New York, Palm Sunday, St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christians around the world today celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week before Easter.

This year, the Archdiocese of New York says parishioners will have the option to observe services virtually or in-person.

READ MORE: New York Lawmakers Reach Agreement To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Mass will be held at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

READ MORE: 2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Staten Island House Fire

Those in attendance may receive palms by picking them up themselves or from an usher wearing gloves.

MORE NEWS: New York City Firefighter Justin Deieso Arrested After Deadly Bar Fight In Queens

Services were forced online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and palms were not distributed.

CBSNewYork Team