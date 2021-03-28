NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christians around the world today celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week before Easter.
This year, the Archdiocese of New York says parishioners will have the option to observe services virtually or in-person.READ MORE: New York Lawmakers Reach Agreement To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Mass will be held at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.READ MORE: 2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Staten Island House Fire
Those in attendance may receive palms by picking them up themselves or from an usher wearing gloves.MORE NEWS: New York City Firefighter Justin Deieso Arrested After Deadly Bar Fight In Queens
Services were forced online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and palms were not distributed.