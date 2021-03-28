NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Strong winds and heavy rain caused havoc in parts of New Jersey on Sunday.

In Neptune Township, a row of trees collapsed due to the strong winds, and in Monmouth County more than 8,000 customers were without power, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

POWERFUL STORM ⛈ Roughly 500 ppl without power after major storm pushed through #NeptuneTownship #NeptuneCity in NJ. Most of the roof of a hotel ripped off & scattered across ground. One person w/ minor injury after his car hit by debris. We’re on at 11:14 w/ more @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mz1XutpZpJ — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) March 29, 2021

The storm left a lot of damage behind. Strong winds caused the roof of America’s Best Value Inn to cave in. James obtained pictures that showed the collapse in detail, including some aluminum siding hanging on powerlines.

Cellphone video from CBS2 viewer Andrew Berger shows even more of the damage from the powerful storm, including debris on the road along with damage to a fence in the neighborhood.

The family said the rain was coming down extremely hard, but added it was the sound that traveled with the storm that caused the most concern.

“Sounded like you were almost underneath a waterfall, pretty much. It was very high winds. I had the dogs outside. I was like, ‘Get in. Get in.’ It was so bad. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Andrew Berger Jr. said.

“When I got over the bridge it was just debris all over the place, insulation hanging from the wires, aluminum siding wrapped around the telephone poles. I’ve never seen damage like that before. It’s crazy,” Andrew Berger Sr. added.

Neighbors told James a local bar, Headliner, which is right next to the hotel, suffered some damage as well. They said some of the bar’s outdoor patio furniture was tossed into the road.

James learned a boat at a marina nearby flipped over.

In all, one person suffered minor injuries. JCP&L was working to restore power to 500 local residents.

