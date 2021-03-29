NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a brutal assault in Hell’s Kitchen in what is the latest attack on an Asian New Yorker.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is condemning a nearby security guard who they say stood by and did nothing, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman on her way to church, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Surveillance video shows a man kick the woman to the ground, stomping on her several times before police say he made anti-Asian statements. Sources told CBS2 he also told the woman, “You don’t belong here,” then ran off.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

It happened on West 43rd Street just before noon Monday.

The Asian Hate Crimes Task Force tweeted the video, saying in part, “The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim.”

“It’s really terrible how every single day there seems to be another incident,” said Ahyoung Kim from the Asian American Federation.

The hate crimes task force is also investigating an attack on the J train. One man beat and choked a man until he became unconscious. Police believe the victim is Asian.

Fellow riders watched without intervening.

Video of the attack has been viewed over one-million times on social media. Police are trying to track down its origin and identify both the victim and suspect.

Dozens gathered in Queens on Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the lives lost in the Atlanta shooting and standing will all victims of hate.

“What kind of hate is displayed in this kind of attack?” said State Sen. John Liu.

“Asian Americans for too long in this country have been shamefully scapegoated because of ignorant fear,” said Rep. Grace Meng.

NYPD numbers show at least 31 anti-Asian hate crimes citywide so far in 2021. But the department admits crimes against Asian Americans have long gone underreported.

“We’re just starting to learn to speak up about something that’s been happening for as long as we can remember,” said Kim.

The Asian Hate Crimes Task Force told CBS2 bystanders too often do not intervene when witnessing an attack.

“Being silent is being complicit when we see our brothers and sisters being attacked,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

“It doesn’t get easier, but it’s helpful when people gather together,” said State Sen. Liu.

Starting this week, undercover Asian American police officers will be walking the streets with the purpose of preventing and responding to hate crimes.

Meantime, investigators are asking anyone with information on these latest attacks to contact police.