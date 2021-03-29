NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rally was held in Bensonhurst Monday to speak out against the rise in anti-Asian attacks in the neighborhood.

The goal is to teach bystanders how to help.

“I felt targeted because I’m an Asian American, because I’m small,” said Ai Yin Chen.

Chen, 16, was walking home along 68th Street and 18th Avenue two weeks ago when she was harassed after she bumped hands with a stranger.

“He spat on me. When I turned away, there was a bunch of words said, none of them kind,” she said.

Chen says then the man assaulted her.

“I was looking away, facing the street. He pushed my neck,” she said.

LINK: Stop Asian Hate Resources

A witness called police, but the suspect got away. Officials say this was the second attack on an Asian American in the Bensonhurst neighborhood in recent weeks.

“I feel like my daughter was traumatized that day. She needs me to go out with the day after,” said Chen’s mother Fiona Lamb.

Lamb says in their culture it’s not common to speak out, but they’re overcoming that Monday by sharing the story at an anti-hate rally.

Elected officials are also teaching bystanders how to respond if they witness an assault.

“We are in the process right now of trying to schedule some bystander intervention training,” said St. Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “So that everyone can learn what to do in a situation like this.”

Incidents that are popping up all over the city.

Police shared video on social media of a brutally violent beating which apparently took place aboard a Manhattan-bound J train at the Kosciuszko Street station.

We need the public's help. The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is urged to call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS and provide additional details including the date and time of occurrence. @NYPDTransit @NYPDnews https://t.co/fJmZC1QJac — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

Police also released surveillance video of another suspect they say hit a 37-year-old woman in the head at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station over the weekend.

Elected officials say everyone needs to be on alert and help their neighbors.