BABYLON TOWNSHIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three men are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol and vape products to minors at stores on Long Island.
Suffolk County police investigated five businesses and arrested employees from three different stores in Babylon Township.
Dharmendra Godhari, who worked at The Barn, Rami Ali, from 168B Deli, and Can Topal, of USA Gas, were charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
Ali was also charged with violating the sale restrictions on e-cigarettes and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
All three men are due in court on April 15.