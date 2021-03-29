BREAKINGNew Yorkers Age 30+ Eligible To Sign Up For COVID Vaccine Tuesday; 16+ As Of April 6
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the brutal beating of an Asian man on the subway.

The Hate Crimes Unit shared the video on Twitter.

“We need the public’s help,” it wrote. “The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating.”

According to the video’s description, the incident took place on a Manhattan-bound J train at the Kosciuszko Street station. When exactly it took place was not immediately clear.

The video begins with fists flying between two men aboard the subway. Several passengers can be seen aboard the train watching as the fight intensifies. In short order, the Asian man is pinned against a subway bench, and the attacker keeps throwing punches. Finally, the attacker puts the Asian man in a chokehold. At that time, passengers can be heard calling for the attacker to stop. The Asian man passes out, and the attacker bashes his head against the subway seat before getting off the subway.

The video was released amid an alarming spike in anti-Asian violence in New York City and beyond. On Monday, a rally against anti-Asian hate was held in Bensonhurst.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

