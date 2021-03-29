BREAKINGNew Yorkers Age 30+ Eligible To Sign Up For COVID Vaccine Tuesday; 16+ As Of April 6
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of attacking an Asian woman in Manhattan.

The incident happened at the Lexington Avenue/51st Street station around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect followed the 37-year-old woman when she was transferring from the 6 train to the E.

The man allegedly made an anti-Asian statement and hit the woman in the back of her head. He then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the woman was not hurt.

