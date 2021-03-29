BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut has a new tool to help residents access the COVID vaccine.
The state deployed the nation’s first FEMA COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit in Bridgeport on Monday.READ MORE: New Yorkers Age 30 And Up Eligible For COVID Vaccine Effective Tuesday
The pop-up clinic, made up of two mobile trailers, plans to give approximately 200 vaccinations over the next few days. It will then expand to 400 vaccinations per day.
“When we say we are going to bring the vaccine to you and make it easier and possible for each and everyone of you to get vaccinated, and I really urge you to take full advantage of that,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.READ MORE: CDC Director Says 4th COVID Surge A Threat; Pres. Biden Says Some States Should Pause Reopening
The mobile unit will head to New Haven next, Lamont said.MORE NEWS: COVID Variant In Brazil Becoming More Concerning: 'It May Be Able To Evade Immunity... It May Be More Deadly'
It will move around the state for the next 60 days targeting underserved communities.