NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spring is in the air and a sign of hope is in bloom in parks across New York City.
Beautiful purple crocuses are springing to life at Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
You can find the flowers in 120 parks in all five boroughs.
Community groups planted 50,000 bulbs in the fall as a living memorial to those who died from COVID-19.
"I hope that when people are walking through their parks, if they see these small but mighty crocus bulbs coming up and blooming in their park that, we encourage you to take a pause, reflect on the year that just passed," said Hannah Gall, volunteer program director with Partnership for Parks, which provided the bulbs.
Crocuses are often some of the first blooms of the spring.