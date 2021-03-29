NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on video trading shots with someone in a gunfight in Harlem.
Police say it happened at 6:12 a.m. at 151st Street and Eighth Avenue.READ MORE: Emerald Ash Borer Now Posing A Threat To Trees On Long Island
Surveillance video shows a gunman crouched behind vehicles opening fire. The video goes on to show shots continuing to be fired. At one point, an incoming round smashes the window of a car, very near the suspect’s head.READ MORE: COVID Variant In Brazil Becoming More Concerning: 'It May Be Able To Evade Immunity... It May Be More Deadly'
The gunman continued to fire before running away.
Police say he was in a gunfight with another man across the street, who also ran off. No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Rally Against Anti-Asian Attacks Held In Bensonhurst
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.