NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is leading a push to get more New Yorkers to wear masks.
Williams held an event Monday at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx, marking the launch of the Mask Up NYC initiative.
“We can get out of this. But as we’ve seen lately, New York City and New Jersey, unfortunately, are starting to lead the way in terms of new COVID cases,” Williams said. “But we can change that. We can change that by continuing to do what we have been doing – which is masking up.”
The goal of Mask Up NYC is to provide personal protective equipment to NYCHA developments that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus.