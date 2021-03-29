NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road is adding dozens of trains to its schedule Monday, reversing most of the service cuts imposed earlier this month.
The reduced schedule was prompted by a steep decline in passenger traffic since the pandemic began.
Fewer trains led to crowded conditions, which had many passengers fearing for their health and safety.
As of Monday, 68 trains will be added.
The railroad said weekday service will now match the levels in place before the March reductions.