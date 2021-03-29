NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a major expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility, with an eye toward “universal” eligibility in New York state by early April.

As of Tuesday, New Yorkers age 30 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

#BREAKING: Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines. And beginning tomorrow at 8am, all New Yorkers age 30+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the vaccines. Let’s #VaccinateNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 29, 2021

New Yorkers 16 and older will be able to get the vaccine as of April 6.

All in all, Cuomo says New Yorkers will be universally eligible nearly a month earlier than President Joe Biden‘s May 1 deadline.

COVID VACCINE

Cuomo called it a “monumental step in the fight beat COVID.”

“As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines,” Cuomo said.

Statewide, about 30% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose so far, the governor said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.