NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a major expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility, with an eye toward “universal” eligibility in New York state by early April.
As of Tuesday, New Yorkers age 30 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine.READ MORE: New Jersey Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility For Thousands Of Frontline Workers
#BREAKING: Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines.
And beginning tomorrow at 8am, all New Yorkers age 30+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the vaccines.
Let’s #VaccinateNY
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 29, 2021
New Yorkers 16 and older will be able to get the vaccine as of April 6.
All in all, Cuomo says New Yorkers will be universally eligible nearly a month earlier than President Joe Biden‘s May 1 deadline.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Cuomo called it a “monumental step in the fight beat COVID.”
“As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines,” Cuomo said.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.