Sunshine makes a comeback today, but it will be windy… gusts to 50 mph. That said, the WIND ADVISORY will remain in effect for much of the area until 4 pm. As for highs, they’ll be right around normal in the mid 50s.
It will be a little colder tonight with diminishing winds. Temps will fall to around 40 in the city… 30s & 20s across our suburbs.READ MORE: Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
Tomorrow’s the pick of the week: sunny and mild. Expect highs in the low 60s.READ MORE: Powerful Winds Knock Tree Onto Car In Brooklyn, Another Onto Home In New Jersey
Showers make a comeback on Wednesday with the focus of the activity in the afternoon and at night… potentially heavy rain at times.MORE NEWS: Police: 3 Men Arrested For Selling Alcohol, Vape Products To Minors At Stores On Long Island
More on that in the days to come…