NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is expanding vaccine eligibility Monday, with frontline workers in a number of categories getting their shots.

This comes as a new FEMA vaccination site is set to open this week in Newark.

“This is real and unmistakable progress. But we are on a journey, we are not there yet,” Gov. Phil Murphy said last week.

Thousands of essential workers now qualify, including food production workers, eldercare and support staff, as well as hospitality, postal and shipping staff, those who work in elections and in the judicial system.

Murphy said the state will receive a 20% increase in doses from the federal government sometime this week.

“Will allow us to get even more shots into arms,” he said.

Then next week, on April 5, the state will expand eligibility to more essential workers and those 55 and older.

“All individuals, regardless of where they reside, with intellectual or developmental disabilities, age 16 and over — they will be eligible,” said Murphy.

COVID VACCINE

The governor hopes the doors to vaccine sites will swing wide open starting May 1, mostly because of the new federally run site in Newark. New Jersey Institute of Technology will house the new FEMA site, with the capacity to administer 6,000 doses a day, seven days a week.

“We can set May 1 as our target date for opening eligibility for everyone in the state of New Jersey age 16 and older who lives, works or studies in this state,” he said. “We want everyone to have a date they can look forward to, and I know everyone is anxious to get their shot.”

This comes as COVID cases tick back up in New Jersey ,signaling a possible third wave. Experts say mostly because of new variants, pandemic fatigue and travel.

“Sign up and get a vaccine. It’s how we get through this crisis together,” said State Sen. Joe Cryan.

As of Friday, nearly 1.4 million New Jersey residents had been fully vaccinated.