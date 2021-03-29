BREAKINGNew Yorkers Age 30+ Eligible To Sign Up For COVID Vaccine Tuesday; 16+ As Of April 6
By CBSNewYork Team
Brooklyn, Crime, flatbush, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of following a woman into her apartment building and sexually assaulting her.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near Beverly Road and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect attacked the 24-year-old victim on the stairs and began to sexually assault her.

(Credit: NYPD)

He took off when she started yelling, police said.

The woman was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team