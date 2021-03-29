NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of following a woman into her apartment building and sexually assaulting her.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near Beverly Road and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn.READ MORE: New Yorkers Age 30 And Up Eligible For COVID Vaccine Effective Tuesday
Police said the suspect attacked the 24-year-old victim on the stairs and began to sexually assault her.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Wondering Where Your Economic Relief Payment Is? Track It
He took off when she started yelling, police said.
The woman was treated for minor injuries on the scene.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility For Thousands Of Frontline Workers
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.