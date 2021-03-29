NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A ceremony was held in Central Park on Monday in honor of Women’s History Month.
The observance was held at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument, which was unveiled in August 2020.READ MORE: Asian Woman On Her Way To Church Brutally Attacked In Hell's Kitchen; Suspect Reportedly Told Her, 'You Don't Belong Here'
The monument features figures of Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Their work and the struggles they and other women overcame were celebrated.READ MORE: New Yorkers Age 30 And Up Eligible For COVID Vaccine Effective Tuesday
“My hero is Ida B. Wells. She was a no nonsense woman. She went in the face of everybody to say we’re not going to be second class citizens,” said Savona Bailey-McClain from the West Harlem Art Fund.MORE NEWS: 9th Woman Accuses Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment, Alleges Cuomo Kissed Her Without Consent In 2017
The Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument was the first to be added to Central Park since 1965.