DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Monday is the 88th day of the year, and that’s an important number if you love the piano.
To celebrate those 88 keys, Monday is World Piano Day.
CBS2’s John Elliott introduces us to a family with a very special relationship to this amazing instrument.
There's nothing like a Steinway piano, Elliott reported. More than just a beautiful instrument, they are amazingly complicated machines.
The Lindeblad family has been restoring them for over 100 years.
Watch Elliott's full report in the video above.
To help celebrate World Piano Day, the Lindeblad family is giving away an upright Steinway this Wednesday. For more information, CLICK HERE.