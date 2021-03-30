CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Middle Village, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to track down a man seen on video stealing a car in Queens.

Police said a 32-year-old man left the gray 2009 Nissan Altima running, with the doors locked and driver-side window open.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near 69th Road and 75th Street in Middle Village.

Surveillance video shows the suspect cross the street and walk over to the car. He reaches through the window to unlock the door, gets in and drives off.

Police said officers found the car a short time later near 67th Road and 78th Street.

MORE NEWS: New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine, As N.Y. And N.J. Top New Cases Per Capita

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team