NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to track down a man seen on video stealing a car in Queens.
Police said a 32-year-old man left the gray 2009 Nissan Altima running, with the doors locked and driver-side window open.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near 69th Road and 75th Street in Middle Village.
The 104 Detectives are endeavoring to locate & identify the below perpetrator connected to a Grand Larceny of an Auto. On 3/21/21 1:30pm he removed a Gray 2009 Nissan Altima NY Plate# ETL5606 from 69-58 75 street. Have information? Call in your @NYPDTips to 718-386-2723. pic.twitter.com/DzvBuAVVDj
— NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) March 30, 2021READ MORE: NYPD Officer Groped While Patrolling Manhattan Subway Station, Police Say
Surveillance video shows the suspect cross the street and walk over to the car. He reaches through the window to unlock the door, gets in and drives off.
Police said officers found the car a short time later near 67th Road and 78th Street.MORE NEWS: New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine, As N.Y. And N.J. Top New Cases Per Capita
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.