NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is betting on people coming back into the office and using mass transit to get there.
At the height of the pandemic, ridership was down to about 5%, but transit officials say it’s now up to about 31% and climbing.READ MORE: NYPD Battles Spike In Anti-Asian Attacks By Deploying Undercover Officers, Stepping Up Uniformed Police Presence
On Tuesday, the agency announced restoration of F and C train service. Officials said getting the system back to 24-hour operation is essential.READ MORE: New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine, As N.Y. And N.J. Top New Cases Per Capita
“As the city comes back, we’ve got to become a 24-hour system again, and I think that everyone believes that that’s the right thing to do and that’s the right thing for the city, and I think we’re rapidly approaching a point where we’ll be able to get there,” said New York City Transit Authority Interim President Sarah Feinberg.
Feinberg said commuters feeling safe on trains and buses is an important part of the equation.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS
She said mask compliance is at 97% and trains are being cleaned regularly. She also repeated calls for more police presence in the subways.