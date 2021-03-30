NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating an unusual accident Tuesday morning on the Long Island Expressway.
A piece of debris fell on a van traveling on the expressway at around 9:15 a.m.
It happened near Springfield Boulevard and 220th Street in Queens.
Traffic was stopped as crews came to remove the van and the debris from the scene.
It's unclear what fell, or if anyone was hurt.
The Department of Transportation is inspecting the area.