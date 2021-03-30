After a cold start to the day, it will be sunny, breezy and mild this afternoon. Expect highs in the low 60s.
Clouds increase tonight, but mainly overnight. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s across the remainder of the area.
A little drizzle/sprinkle activity can’t be ruled out tomorrow AM, but the bulk of the shower activity holds off until the PM hours, especially late in the day and into the night. The showers will continue to push through Thursday morning into the midday hours; it will be cold enough N&W — and mainly far N&W — to support a little snow during this period.
When all is said and done, 0.5 – 1.5″ of rainfall is expected; snowfall will be generally < 1″ well N&W. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, it will be cold and blustery with wind chills in the 40s and 30s.