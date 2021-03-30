NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in nearly two years the Yankees are welcoming fans back to the Stadium. But Thursday’s home opener will be a lot different than you remember pre-COVID-19.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes found out more about the new protocols in place.

“Super excited about it. I feel like New York needed that,” fan Devin Garner said.

Friends — and fans — Garner and Nick Watkin took pictures outside their beloved Yankee Stadium. They are thrilled this season they can finally return to watching games in person. Granted, in our COVID world, the experience won’t be exactly the same.

“I was going to try to go on Thursday, but work wouldn’t allow me, so I’m probably gonna go this weekend,” Watkin said.

“If I can see my Yankees, I don’t really care what the precautions are. Whatever you need me to do, Yankee organization, I will do. If you need me to wear gloves the whole game, I’ll wear gloves,” Garner added.

Gloves are not required, but social distancing and masks are come Thursday’s opener against Toronto, which will mark the first home game with fans since the 2019 season.

The team is allowed a maximum capacity of 20% — or 10,850 fans. They’ll sit in pods of mostly two to four people, with the pods separated by six feet.

“We’re very excited to have our fans back in the stadium. The experience, of course, will be a little different. We encourage all fans to get here early,” said Doug Behar, VP of stadium of operations.

The team said Tuesday fans are required to either show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours to get inside. There will be no vendors in the stands, but concessions will be open — with a new cashless-only system. The stadium will have special card machines for fans who need them.

Meanwhile, the stadium will continue to be used as a COVID vaccination site through at least the end of April, except when the Yankees are home for a day game.

As for ticket prices, if you buy directly from the team, pricing is similar to previous years. Grymes found some on the Yankees website for as low as $40.