NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has gotten the green light to move forward with the next step for congestion pricing.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is allowing New York to begin its federally required environmental assessment of congestion pricing.
Public outreach is also a requirement of the program.
The plan would charge drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street, a move Gov. Andrew Cuomo says would produce billions in funding for the MTA.
“Congestion pricing is an internationally proven method to reduce traffic congestion, enhance the availability and reliability of public transportation, and improve our air quality, and it will play a critical role as New York and the nation begin to recover from the pandemic and build back stronger and better than before. This advancement is also another step forward in generating the $15 billion the state needs to fund the MTA’s five-year $51.5 billion capital plan, which will transform the accessibility, reliability and convenience of the system for users of all ages and abilities,” Cuomo said.