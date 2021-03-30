NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The anti-Asian attacks in New York City continue, with one of the most recent an attack on a woman who was walking to church in Midtown.

The NYPD is now deploying more officers to try to get ahead of the spike in hate crimes.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, the 65-year-old victim was verbally and physically attacked on busy 43rd Street at noon on Tuesday.

People in the area asked asked why no one stepped in to help, especially since three employees of the building stood inside watching.

LINK: Stop Asian Hate Resources

Surveillance video shows a woman walking down West 43rd when suddenly a man kicks her, knocking her down. He then stomped on her head several times.

Police said he made anti-Asian statements. Sources told CBS2 he also said “You don’t belong here.”

New Yorkers were stunned.

“Shocked and horrified and scared,” Queens resident Susan Dang said of the incident.

“These people are such cowards. They attacked an old woman, an old Chinese woman,” Midtown resident Kitty Dean added.

Police are looking for the man in the surveillance video, who took off.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries to her head and was listed in stable condition.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

As the woman is lying hurt on the ground, the video shows building staff close the door.

“What happened just now could’ve been avoided. They should’ve helped that lady. What if that was his mother or sister, what would he have did?” Lower Manhattan resident Cyrus Gordon said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also implored New Yorkers to do more.

“Look, if you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can. Make noise. Call out what’s happening. Go and try and help. Immediately call for help, call 911,” de Blasio said.

The Brodsky Organization, which runs the building, issued a statement saying staff that witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation. The workers’ union said they did try to help by calling 911.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is also investigating a video that has been circulating of a man beating and choking another man, believed to be Asian, on the J train. Police are trying to track down both the victim and the suspect.

We need the public's help. The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is urged to call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS and provide additional details including the date and time of occurrence. @NYPDTransit @NYPDnews https://t.co/fJmZC1QJac — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

NYPD numbers show at least 31 anti-Asian hate crimes so far this year.

“It’s not something new. It has been happening for many years in this country,” KC Cui said.

“As a lady, I’m afraid of walking on the street alone, even on daytime,” Jennifer Ma added.

The NYPD is now trying a new strategy, placing undercover Asian officers around the city.

“They started deploying on Friday night, but putting heavy, heavy uniform presence as well,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “Focused on predominantly Asian communities in New York City, Flushing, Chinatown, parts of Sunset Park in Brooklyn. But really through the transit system as well.”

Police put up posters offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the Tuesday attack.