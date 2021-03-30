CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Manhattan, New York, NYPD, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was sexually assaulted on the job in Manhattan, police say.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday while the uniformed officer was patrolling the 59th Street subway station.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

Police said 31-year-old Herbert Guitzen walked up to the 36-year-old officer grabbed her buttocks.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Steals Car Left Running Outside Queens Home

He allegedly told her, “I want you to be my lover,” sources said.

MORE NEWS: New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine, As N.Y. And N.J. Top New Cases Per Capita

Guitzen was arrested on charges of forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

CBSNewYork Team