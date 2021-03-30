BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Bedminster man faces child porn charges.
According to the Somerset County prosecutors, William Maass Jr., 62, was suspected of allegedly uploading "numerous sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18."
Police performed a search warrant at his Autumn Ridge Road home around 6:30 a.m. March 23. They seized various pieces of computer equipment and prosecutors say they found “images depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.”
Maass was arrested without incident. He faces several charges related to possession of child pornography.
He was released after his arrest was processed and is due back in court.
He was released after his arrest was processed and is due back in court.

Prosecutors are asking anyone with information related to the cast to contact them at (908) 231-7100 or Bedminster Police at (908) 234-0585. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-888-577-TIPS. All anonymous tips will be kept confidential.