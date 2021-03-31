NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has made an arrest in the brutal beating of a 65-year-old Asian American woman Sunday in Hell’s Kitchen.
Police say 38-year-old Brandon Elliot was the man caught on camera shoving and then stomping the victim.
Elliot lives at a Times Square homeless shelter and is on lifetime parole for previous convictions, including the homicide of his mother.
He’s now charged with felony assault as a hate crime.