By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly shooting is under investigation on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Westchester Avenue in the Pelham Bay section.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving south, when a blue sedan pulled up beside him and someone opened fire.

The victim crashed into a median near exit 7B and was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident, based on a 911 call.

