NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An FDNY firefighter was seriously while battling a house fire on Staten Island on Wednesday evening.
Flames were seen pouring out of a three-story home on Mason Avenue in the Midland Beach section of the borough.
The fire started at around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters remained at the scene through the night.
One other person was treated for a minor injury.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
