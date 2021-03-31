CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An FDNY firefighter was seriously while battling a house fire on Staten Island on Wednesday evening.

Flames were seen pouring out of a three-story home on Mason Avenue in the Midland Beach section of the borough.

The fire started at around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters remained at the scene through the night.

One other person was treated for a minor injury.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

